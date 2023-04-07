VENICE - An Air Force C-130 conducting practice maneuvers over the Gulf of Mexico buzzed the proverbial tower Friday afternoon.

The flight, noted on radar apps, showed the plane flying as low as 75 feet over the Gulf of Mexico when it was miles away from the coast. As it came in from the lowest point of its work, it went up a few hundred feet as it came down — roughly following the Intracoastal Waterway. 


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments