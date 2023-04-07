An Air Force C-130 comes in low over Venice on Friday afternoon after conducting maneuvers over the Gulf of Mexico - at one point at 75 feet off the water and seen by people along Venice Beach and the Intracoastal.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
VENICE - An Air Force C-130 conducting practice maneuvers over the Gulf of Mexico buzzed the proverbial tower Friday afternoon.
The flight, noted on radar apps, showed the plane flying as low as 75 feet over the Gulf of Mexico when it was miles away from the coast. As it came in from the lowest point of its work, it went up a few hundred feet as it came down — roughly following the Intracoastal Waterway.
C-130s are known to practice and sometimes stop at Venice Municipal Airport.
The flight was low enough that Venice Police made contact with its officials in case phone calls came in to ask about it.
