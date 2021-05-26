VENICE — A plane safely landed at the Venice Airport after it had trouble with landing gear on Wednesday.
The Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the situation.
Emergency responders were at the scene Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.
The city of Venice said in a news release that it took place about 11:45 a.m. when the plane, a single-engine Cessna, made a "gear-up" landing.
Two people were onboard but reported no injuries, the news release said.
Authorities with the Venice Municipal Airport were not immediate available for comment.
According to FAA records, the plane was manufactured in 1973 and is currently owned by Haman Aviation Services Inc., out of Nokomis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.