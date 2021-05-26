VENICE — A plane safely landed at the Venice Airport after it had trouble with landing gear on Wednesday. 

The Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the situation. 

Emergency responders were at the scene Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. 

The city of Venice said in a news release that it took place about 11:45 a.m. when the plane, a single-engine Cessna, made a "gear-up" landing. 

Two people were onboard but reported no injuries, the news release said. 

Authorities with the Venice Municipal Airport were not immediate available for comment. 

According to FAA records, the plane was manufactured in 1973 and is currently owned by Haman Aviation Services Inc., out of Nokomis. 

