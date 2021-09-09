Sorry, an error occurred.
Venice Police, Venice Fire Rescue and airport staff responded to the upside down plane, which crash-landed at the Lake Venice Golf Club on Thursday morning.
A Cessna 172 plane crash-landed after experiencing engine trouble on Thursday morning.
The airplane carrying two people crash-landed, eventually turning upside down, but no injuries were reported.
VENICE — An airplane carrying two people had engine trouble while flying over Venice right before 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
The Cessna 172 plane crash-landed, eventually turning upside down, at the Lake Venice Golf Club, 1801 Harbor Drive South.
The two people reported no injuries, according to Lorraine Anderson, the Venice public information officer.
Venice Police, Venice Fire Rescue and airport staff responded to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration was notified.
