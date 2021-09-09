VENICE — An airplane carrying two people had engine trouble while flying over Venice right before 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Cessna 172 plane crash-landed, eventually turning upside down, at the Lake Venice Golf Club, 1801 Harbor Drive South.

The two people reported no injuries, according to Lorraine Anderson, the Venice public information officer.

Venice Police, Venice Fire Rescue and airport staff responded to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments