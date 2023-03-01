VENICE — Five months after Hurricane Ian, the Venice Municipal Airport is still recovering from the storm’s impact, Director Mark Cervasio told the City Council Tuesday.
And he’s not yet in a position to say when everything will be restored to its pre-Ian condition. But given the amount of damage sustained, it’s well on the way there.
Some hangars were a total loss, Cervasio said, while others sustained water damage.
Nearly 60 lost their doors, which weigh about 2,000 pounds, he said, and several planes were ripped loose from their tie-downs and blown around.
A washout at the end of runway 13/31 took out part of the airport’s fence and a segment of the Venetian Waterway Park.
The damage was “tremendous,” Cervasio said.
Everything is being worked on, however, though projects are at various stages of progress.
The city’s insurer has deemed the hangars to be “turnkey” projects, meaning it will handle all aspects of repair or replacement. That’s good because it takes the work off staff’s plate, but it also means the city isn’t in control, he said.
Contracts have been let for drywall repair of water damage in some hangar buildings and the administration building, he said, while others will soon be going out to bid and bid packages are being prepared for the rest.
A contract has also been issued for the restoration of power temporarily to hangars that lost it in the destruction of the 1000 hangar building, where the main feed was.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Heard a presentation of the 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and external audit.
• Adopted an ordinance amending numerous provisions of the land-development regulations.
• Heard the annual reports of the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board; the Public Art Advisory Board; the Environmental Advisory Board; and the Planning Commission.
• Directed staff to move forward with a proposal to dissolve the Code Enforcement Board and have the special magistrate hear all code enforcement cases and appeals; consolidate the Environmental Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Public Art Advisory Board into a Citizen Advisory Board, with meetings on an as-needed basis; consider making administrative review of permanent installations on city property a staff responsibility; and form task forces or work groups as needed for specific items requiring specialized expertise or representation.
• Appointed Rich Cautero to the Police Pension Board of Trustees.
• Proclaimed the Week of Feb. 19-25, 2023, as “Engineers Week.”
• Proclaimed April 28, 2023, as “National Arbor Day.”
• Recognized Shaun Graser for 12 years of service on the Planning Commission.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
