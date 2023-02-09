Guentner

Edward Guentner arrived at 4:30 a.m. for the 8:30 a.m. reopening of the Venice Aldi Thursday, beating the next-earliest arrivals by about an hour.

VENICE — Locals love a grand opening, but maybe not as much as Edward Guentner, of Venice, does.

Wanting to be sure he was at the front of the line for the grand opening — reopening, actually — of the Venice Aldi, 1687 S. Tamiami Trail, he arrived early. As in 4:30 a.m. early, about an hour before anyone else showed up.


Crowd

By the time the Venice Aldi reopened its doors Thursday morning, more than 200 people were in line.
