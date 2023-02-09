VENICE — Locals love a grand opening, but maybe not as much as Edward Guentner, of Venice, does.
Wanting to be sure he was at the front of the line for the grand opening — reopening, actually — of the Venice Aldi, 1687 S. Tamiami Trail, he arrived early. As in 4:30 a.m. early, about an hour before anyone else showed up.
The ribbon-cutting was at 8:30 a.m., though regular store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Guentner's status qualified him for one of the gift cards Aldi was handing out to the first 100 customers to walk through the door. The amounts varied, so he didn't know how lucky he was going to be.
"I’m kind of shaking," he said. "I’ve never won anything for the longest time."
By the time shoppers were allowed in the store, more than 200 people were in line. Fifteen minutes later, the line was even longer.
The store, which opened in April 2021, closed as a precaution the afternoon before Hurricane Ian made landfall in September and remained closed due to major roof damage until reopening Thursday.
The Nokomis Aldi was able to reopen shortly after the storm but, as one shopper said, "We're tired of going to Nokomis."
"We're so glad you opened back up," another told the employee handing out "eco-friendly" shopping bags and key chains — and the coveted gift cards.
The store is little changed from the way shoppers would remember it, a representative said. The only new features are self-checkout registers and electronic signs — the first in any area Aldi.
Even the employees should look familiar. The store's staff was reassigned to other locations pending a return to the renovated Venice Aldi, according to the representative.
Germany-based Aldi operates more than 2,200 U.S. discount grocery stores in 38 states, selling mostly exclusive brands, according to its website.
Guentner is clearly a big fan, having attended openings in Bradenton and Nokomis, though he only managed to be third in line there.
"You're No. 1 in my book," he told an employee on the way in.
North Port/Englewood Editor Chris Porter contributed to this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.