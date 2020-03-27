VENICE — Colorado-based Lucky’s Market — which was set to build a new store in Venice — announced Friday that Aldi Inc. was the winning bidder for the lease on its Venice and Sarasota properties.
The auction and bids were a part of Lucky’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Aldi’s already has two stores in the area — one in Nokomis and one in North Port.
The Venice property is in the former Kmart location just south of the Jacaranda Plaza along U.S. 41 Bypass S.
That property, owned by Benderson Development, has been refurbished over the last two years, with a new Marshall’s that opened in the fall 2019 as the latest store bringing in customers.
Lucky’s Market was anticipated as another big draw but it was struck hard by the ending of an investment from Kroger stores.
For a price of $7.8 million, Aldi Inc. won one owned property in Oakland Park, Florida, along with five leases — in Venice and Sarasota along with Coral Springs, Vineland and Orlando, Lucky’s Market stated in a news release.
Almost all of the other Lucky’s Markets were sold off in the Chapter 11 — some of them going to Publix and Southeastern Grocers LLC — which owns Winn-Dixie and BI-LO — along with Seabra’s Market.
A final sale hearing scheduled for Monday will approve the bids.
The day raised about $29 million for Lucky’s Market — which itself kept six stores — a few in Colorado, Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.
Dollar General Corp. bid $1 million for Lucky’s Orlando Distribution Center.
Two leased stores in Florida — in Bonita Springs and Panama City — may be subject to a subsequent auction, the news release stated.
Lucky’s Market calls itself a “unique natural foods store offering fresh, high-quality and affordable produce, meat, seafood and prepared and specialty items.”
