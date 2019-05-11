Sarasota County is asking the public to call state officials about the large floating algae mats in Lemon Bay and elsewhere in the county.
“Sarasota County is still monitoring the situation and working with the state and local partners to determine next steps, if necessary,” county spokesman Drew Winchester said Wednesday.
The county posted two signs, one at the foot of Englewood’s Indian Mound Park boat ramp and another at Blackburn Point Park in Osprey. Both parks are on the Intracoastal Waterway. The signs encourage people to report large algae blooms to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at 885-305-3903 or visit FloridaDEP.gov/AlgalBloom.
“Residents and visitors are always advised to avoid coming into contact with algae and to stay out of the water where a visible bloom is present,” FDEP spokesperson Dee Ann Miller told the Sun in an email.
There were no reports Wednesday of Charlotte County posting similar signs on its waterways.
The FDEP identifies the blue-green algae bloom as lynbya wollei, what researchers call a “filamentous algae,” one that can grow into large brownish mats. Unlike the red tide algae that plagued Gulf shorelines from Pinellas south to Collier counties all summer and into the fall, the algae mats in Lemon Bay have not killed fish or other marine life.
“The algae we are seeing in samples we are collecting in the Sarasota area are a type of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae),” Miller said.
FDEP researchers have been testing water samples several different times in the last two weeks and are continuing to test water samples.
“These samples will be processed by DEP’s laboratory in Tallahassee, where we will perform algal ID and toxin analysis,” Miller said.
“While this bloom is a different genre and species of blue-green algae than, for example, we are currently seeing in the St. Johns or have historically seen in Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee, these are filamentous algae form mats, as opposed to being suspended in the water column.”
“They are common in freshwater, brackish, and marine waters where they may form dense mats if the right conditions exist,” she said. “Elevated nutrients, long daylight hours, shallow warm, slow flowing waters all help to promote their growth.”
People may detect a faint sewage-like, rotten-egg stench. Decaying algae in thick mats hampers the diffusion of oxygen and encourages the growth of low oxygen, anaerobic bacteria that leads to the release of hydrogen sulfide gases.
Mullet in St. Johns River haven’t been lucky.
An algae bloom in the St. Johns River in northeast Florida — first reported in April with subsequent reports earlier this month — may be causing mullet to be discolored, break out with lesions and lose their scales.
As of Tuesday, according to reports, state researchers weren’t prepared to determine conclusively that the algae is to blame for the ailments in the mullet.
Since March, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported only one local fish kill due to an algae bloom in Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties. On April 30, an algae bloom at the wildlife management area of Babcock/Cecil M. Webb killed armored catfish, the report stated.
The FDEP received 117 algae bloom reports statewide since the beginning of the year. In May, the majority of those reports emanated from Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.
