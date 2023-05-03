Joe Gruters

Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE - After three earlier attempts ended in vetoes, the House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would overhaul Florida’s alimony laws.

The House voted 102-12 to pass the measure (SB 1416), which the Senate approved last month. It now will go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments