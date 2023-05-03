TALLAHASSEE - After three earlier attempts ended in vetoes, the House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would overhaul Florida’s alimony laws.
The House voted 102-12 to pass the measure (SB 1416), which the Senate approved last month. It now will go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The bill, in part, would eliminate what is known as permanent alimony and create a formula for alimony payments based on the length of marriages.
Among other changes, it would allow people paying alimony to seek modifications if “a supportive relationship exists or has existed” involving their ex-spouses in the previous year.
DeSantis last year vetoed an alimony bill, and former Gov. Rick Scott vetoed two alimony measures.
But after years of battling about the issue, the Florida Bar’s Family Law Section and supporters of overhauling the system signed off on this year’s version.
While the bill moved steadily through the Legislature, it drew criticism from members of the “First Wives Advocacy” group, which is made up mostly of older women who rely on permanent alimony payments.
But sponsor Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, has said the measure would not unconstitutionally affect existing alimony settlements, a concern raised by DeSantis when he vetoed last year’s bill.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.