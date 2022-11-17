VENICE — Sarasota Memorial and HCA Florida Englewood hospitals repeated their A safety grades in the report published Wednesday by The Leapfrog Group, and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital regained that status.
In Charlotte County, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte got B's, while ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda received a C.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital, in Arcadia, also got a B.
Leapfrog is an independent group that evaluates about 3,000 hospitals twice a year across a variety of measures of patient safety, from infections to staffing to falls and injuries.
SMH, the area's only public hospital, has been participating in the 10-year-old program since 2016 and has earned an A in every report, even while dealing with numerous crises, CEO David Verinder said.
"The past three years have been very challenging, with the pandemic, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and Hurricane Ian, which impacted so many people in our region, but through every challenge and obstacle, our physicians and staff demonstrated their resourcefulness, resiliency and unwavering dedication to care for this community,” he said in a news release. “This award is a reflection of their commitment, quality service and personal sacrifice.”
SMH was rated above average in 25 measures, average in two and below average in five.
Since the spring report, it was able to improve its rating in communications about medicines from below average to average, and in the responsiveness of hospital staff from average to above average.
Below-average scores in blood infections; C. diff. infections; dangerous bed sores; blood leakage; and surgical site infections after colon surgery remain as areas for improvement.
Doctors Hospital raised its grade up from a B in the spring during a period CEO Robert Meade calls "the most challenging in health care."
"Even with the COVID-19 pandemic and a local hospital closing (ShorePoint Health Venice), we have remained committed to serving this community," he said in a news release. "Our caregivers continue to show up for our patients, each other and put our patients and safety first.”
The facility received above-average ratings in 24 measures, average in one and below average in seven: blood infections; sepsis after surgery; death from treatable serious complications; communications about medicine; specially trained doctors to care for ICU patients; communications with nurses; and responsiveness of staff.
HCA Florida Englewood continued its streak of A grades in the latest ratings.
“Twenty-one consecutive A grades is an amazing distinction to achieve," CEO Steve Young said in a news release. "Time and time again, our caregivers show up for our patients with a commitment to providing top-quality, patient-centered care.
"Every member of our team contributes to our strong culture of safety and we are continuously learning, monitoring and addressing areas of improvement.
"I am proud of our team. Together, we make a difference in the lives of those we are privileged to serve.”
His hospital was rated above average in 22 measures, average in one and below average in five: communications about medicines; communications about discharge; staff working together to prevent errors; effective leadership to prevent errors; and specially trained doctors to care for ICU patients.
The report says it didn't have data for MRSA infections; blood infections; infections in the urinary tract; or death from treatable serious complications.
ShorePoint Health Venice, which closed in September, dropped to a B after four straight A's.
It received 23 above-average ratings but nine of below average, including going from above average to below average in MRSA infection and specially trained doctors to care for ICU patients.
Its patient satisfaction scores in communications and responsiveness remained below average, as they have been dating back a number of years.
Charlotte County
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital got a B from The Leapfrog Group for the third straight time, with 20 above-average ratings and 12 below average.
Areas that kept the hospital from an A grade were MRSA, C. diff. and blood infections; surgical-site infections after colon surgery; serious breathing problems; falls causing broken hips; collapsed lungs; communication about medicines; communication about discharge; communication with doctors and nurses; and responsiveness of hospital staff.
"HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is committed to providing our patients high quality healthcare services safely," spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin said via email. "We are very excited to recently be honored with more than 28 Healthgrades Quality Ratings and Awards for 2023, including America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care and for Vascular Surgery and American’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery.
"Additionally, we earned the American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines Stroke GoldPlus award, demonstrating our commitment to providing quality care to our patients.
"These recognitions are very important to us as we move forward with our safety agenda and our efforts to bring high level services like our Comprehensive Stroke Center to the community."
ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte, which is across the street from Fawcett, also received a B, after getting a C in the spring.
The hospital was above average in 18 measures, average in one and below average in 13: surgical wounds splitting open; death from treatable serious complications; serious breathing problems; falls and injuries; falls causing broken hips; collapsed lungs; dangerous blood clots; communication about medicines; communication about discharge; specially trained doctors to care for ICU patients; communication with doctors and nurses; and responsiveness of hospital staff.
Its affiliate to the south, ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda, was rated a C for at least the eight straight report.
It was above average in 16 measures and below average in 12, with data not collected for MRSA and blood infections; surgical site infections after colon surgery; and death from treatable serious complications, the report says.
Its below-average scores were in sepsis infection after surgery; blood leakage; harmful events; falls and injuries; falls causing broken hips; dangerous blood clots; communication about medicines; communication about discharge; specially trained doctors to care for ICU patients; communication with doctors and nurses; and responsiveness of hospital staff.
DeSoto County
DeSoto Memorial Hospital earned a B in the latest Leapfrog report. It wasn't graded in the spring but received an A a year ago, the only other time it's been graded in the last four years.
It received above-average marks in 15 measures, average in two and below average in five: C. diff. infections; falls causing broken hips; medication orders through a computer; safe medication administration; and handwashing.
It didn't collect data regarding MRSA and blood infections; infections in the urinary tract; surgical site infections after colon surgery; surgical wounds splitting open; or death from serious treatable complications, the report shows.
In addition, it declined to report data regarding staff working together to prevent errors; effective leadership to prevent errors; enough qualified nurses; and specially trained doctors to care for ICU patients.
SHPC, SHPG and DMH didn't respond to a request for comment.
To see the full Leapfrog report, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
