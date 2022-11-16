SMH

Sarasota Memorial Hospital earned its 16th straight A safety grade from The Leapfrog Group Wednesday.

VENICE — Sarasota Memorial and HCA Florida Englewood hospitals repeated their A safety grades in the report published Wednesday by The Leapfrog Group, and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital regained that status.

In Charlotte County, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte got B's, while ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda received a C.


Doctors Hospital

HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
HCA Englewood

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.
Fawcett

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
