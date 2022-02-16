All-British Vintage Car Show set for Sunday STAFF REPORT Feb 16, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All-British Vintage Car Show set for SundayThe All-British Vintage Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rattan Wicker and Cane in Venice.The event be hosted by the Suncoast British Car Club, founded in 1976. It is one of the oldest car clubs in the Sarasota/Venice area.“We expect a strong turnout of interesting, high quality classic British cars and strong local attendance,” said Woody Schaub with Rattan Wicker and Cane.The business is located at 751 U.S. 41 on Bypass South. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Long-awaited Italian deli opens Venice woman among three killed in crash Lennar sells Venetian Golf Club Most-read story is about mall going up for auction Remaining calm in an angry world -- how some cope Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Long-awaited Italian deli opens Venice woman among three killed in crash Lennar sells Venetian Golf Club Most-read story is about mall going up for auction Remaining calm in an angry world -- how some cope Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
