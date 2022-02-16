All-British Vintage Car Show set for Sunday

The All-British Vintage Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rattan Wicker and Cane in Venice.

The event be hosted by the Suncoast British Car Club, founded in 1976. It is one of the oldest car clubs in the Sarasota/Venice area.

“We expect a strong turnout of interesting, high quality classic British cars and strong local attendance,” said Woody Schaub with Rattan Wicker and Cane.

The business is located at 751 U.S. 41 on Bypass South.

