VENICE — Residents in need of food will get an added boost as All Faiths Food Bank expands its services to the Venice area, Warm Mineral Springs and North Port, the nonprofit organization announced Wednesday.
“In an effort to meet the ever-increasing need for food and to serve the hungry in the most efficient and effective manner, All Faiths Food Bank has adjusted its operations, added staff, trucks and food distributions, and is using new outreach methods to ensure those who are struggling know where to find help,” the organization stated in an email.
All Faiths is bringing new service or expanding services in these ZIP codes:
• 34275, Venice, Nokomis, Laurel
• 34286, North Port
• 34287, North Port, Warm Mineral Springs
• 34288, North Port
• 34293, North Port, Venice Gardens, South Venice
Due to the coronavirus and financial crisis, the organization has seen a 120% increase in distribution since mid-March, with a nearly 45% increase in new clients at its mobile pantries.
All Faiths Food Bank adapted by changing its operations and adding resources and staff to help with efficiency and expand and enhance services.
The organization took this direction following the results of a Meal Deficit Metric study done by an All Faiths researcher. The model is designed to track the number of missing meals and resources needed in communities across Florida. The metric was updated to include new COVID-related unemployment and SNAP data.
“Armed with this information, All Faiths explored where it can engage new agency partners, hold additional mobile pantries, and supplement its staff,” the email states.
All Faiths’ added three trucks and employees including benefit specialists, outreach workers, agency relations, data analysis and warehouse and transportation help. Seventeen new food distributions have been added for a total of more than 315 each month.
All Faiths distributes food several times per week in South Sarasota County, through organizations including the Salvation Army and churches. For an updated schedule, to donate or volunteer, visit AllFaithsFoodBank.org or call 941-379-6333.
