Alleged killer sued by victim's husband

SARASOTA — The widower of a homicide victim is suing the alleged killer in civil court while his prosecution in criminal court moves forward.
William Robert Tollard, 47, of Port Charlotte, was served in Sarasota County Jail with court papers from the estate of Angela Anne Ziegler.
Tollard is facing a murder charge for Ziegler’s death.
According to the civil lawsuit, “for an undetermined period prior to Oct. 5, 2020, Tollard made inappropriate advances toward Ziegler.”
Both Tollard and Ziegler worked in real estate.
The civil suit, filed by Sarasota attorney William Sterbinsky on behalf of widower Jonathan Ziegler, states Angela Ziegler told Tollard to stop the inappropriate advances prior to Oct. 5.
That morning, according to the lawsuit, Tollard drove his pickup to Ziegler’s residence and waited for her to leave.
While she was waiting in the drive-thru line at BB&T Bank, 160 Pointe Loop Drive, in South Venice, Tollard got out of his pickup and walked up to her driver’s side window.
“At that time, and after a brief exchange of words, Tollard … brandished a handgun and shot at Ziegler multiple times and wounded her.”
He got back into his truck, pulled alongside Ziegler’s passenger side and fired more bullets into the vehicle, the lawsuit states.
According to a probable cause affidavit, witnesses heard Tollard yelling.
“You can’t do that to me … Who do you think you are?” witnesses heard him say, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
Tollard walked away from the Jeep and calmly back to his truck, passing about 5 to 10 feet away from one of the witnesses and staring at them, the affidavit states.
Ziegler died at the scene. Tollard drove away.
The civil lawsuit states Tollard was firing his weapon in a “negligent manner” into Angela Ziegler’s car.
“The family prefers not to comment about the case at this time,” Sterbinsky said Tuesday.
In the civil case, Tollard is being represented by Chris Smith, of Lakewood Ranch.
On Tuesday, Smith said the case is in the “preliminary stage of the civil suit.”
“To avoid prejudicial inferences from the defendant’s invocation of his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, I believe the civil suit should be abated until the conclusion of the criminal matter,” Smith said.
After the shooting, authorities allege, Tollard drove away from the South Venice bank. His truck was found abandoned near Princess Lane and Jacaranda Boulevard with a black handgun on the front passenger seat.
Tollard was found on foot a short time later near Sklar Drive and Jacaranda Boulevard and taken into custody.
Jason Chapman is Tollard’s defense attorney. In a Wednesday email, he said it is "too early" in his office's investigation to comment on the criminal case.
Tollard’s next court appearance is March 30 for a case management hearing. He pleaded not guilty Nov. 12 and is being held without bail.
