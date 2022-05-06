SARASOTA — Allegiant has added to its northern and western routes.
In a Friday news release, it announced seven new routes starting in August - including more airports in Minnesota and California.
“We’re thrilled to grow our network and provide Allegiant travelers with new flight options," Allegiant Senior Vice President - Revenue and Planning Drew Wells said. "Our recent announcement to begin base operations in Provo, Utah has opened the door for an expanded route map and these new flights will connect area travelers to four top-tier destinations."
The Midwest is also on its mind.
“We look forward to connecting vacationers from Minnesota and Ohio to popular costal destinations in Florida. Allegiant is dedicated to providing the most affordable, accessible flights – without the hassle of layovers or connections,” Wells said.
The new route from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport begins Oct. 6. It'll have an introductory one-way fare for $49 - minus tax and must be purchased by May 8, according to some of the fine print.
It's also adding new routes from Akron-Canton Airport to Sanford, Fla., starting Oct. 6; and from Akron-Canton Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport - also starting Oct. 6.
Other expansion takes Allegiant to San Diego, Las Vegas, Portland, Ore. and Sanford, Fla., from its Provo, Utah airport.
It noted flights are subject to changes. For more information on flights and fares, visit www.Allegiant.com.
