Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation gives Heritage Awards

The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation handed out its 2023 Heritage Awards recently, honoring achievements in the areas of architecture, historic preservation, collections management, archaeological conservancy, and organizational and individual achievement. Honorees included (l-r) Frank Cassell, president of the History and Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County; George Smart for U.S. Modernist; Smitty Smith and Sherry Svekis for Time Sifters Archaeological Society; Ana McGrath for the Jane Bancroft Cook Library at New College; Don Bayley, George Miller and Mary Huba for the Venice Area Historical Society; Carrie and Ken Cox for The Eagle House; Lorrie Muldowney, president of Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation; and Cynthia Peterson and Anne Essner for The McCulloch Pavilion.

 PHOTO BY HARRY SAYER

SARASOTA — As the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation’s handed out its 2023 Heritage Awards on May 6, presenter John McCarthy remarked how the awards celebration highlighted a wide range of projects to research, restore and preserve historical treasures countywide.

McCarthy serves as the vice president for regional history for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.


   
