SARASOTA -- The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, along with partnering sponsors Bookstore1 Sarasota and The Ringling Museum, will present the very first Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate and program finalists at its inaugural awards ceremony on Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The 2022-2023 Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate Finalists include: A’rayia Davis, 8th grade at Booker Middle school; Laura Glik Fusaro, 11th grade at Riverview High School; Jacob Gardner, 10th grade at Sarasota High School; Hayley Peace, 11th grade at Pine View School; Nelson Rapalo, 10th grade at Pine View School; and Hannah Van Hise, 12th grade at Sarasota High School.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments