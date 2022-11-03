SARASOTA -- The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, along with partnering sponsors Bookstore1 Sarasota and The Ringling Museum, will present the very first Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate and program finalists at its inaugural awards ceremony on Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
The 2022-2023 Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate Finalists include: A’rayia Davis, 8th grade at Booker Middle school; Laura Glik Fusaro, 11th grade at Riverview High School; Jacob Gardner, 10th grade at Sarasota High School; Hayley Peace, 11th grade at Pine View School; Nelson Rapalo, 10th grade at Pine View School; and Hannah Van Hise, 12th grade at Sarasota High School.
The ceremony, which is open to the public, will take place on stage of the Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling Museum and will include the presentation of the 2022-2023 Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate, remarks from community leaders, and poetry readings from Ada Limón and program finalists.
A book signing event with U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and reception will follow.
"We are thrilled to have the Poet Laureate of the United States join us for the recognition of our first regional Youth Poet Laureate,” said Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts Alliance. “Ada Limon is a great ambassador for poetry and art education. Her presence at this inaugural ceremony will serve as an inspiration for all students in our area.”
Ada Limón is the author of six books of poetry, including "The Carrying," which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. Limón is also the host of the critically acclaimed poetry podcast, The Slowdown.
Her new book of poetry, "Hurting Kind," is out now from Milkweed Editions. She is the 24th Poet Laureate of The United States.
Thanks to a generous donation from the Leigh Perry Charitable Gift Foundation, any student from the region who pre-registers, along with two members of their family, can attend the ceremony for free and will also receive a copy of Ada Limón's book, "The Hurting Kind."
For the general public, tickets are $35 and include admission to the ceremony, as well as the reception and one copy of Ada Limón's book. For student registration and general admission tickets, visit:
