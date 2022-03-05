Alligator Creek map

Alligator Creek meanders through South Venice and empties into the northern part of Lemon Bay. Since the early 1970s, it is also part drainage canal. Scientists say there are ways to make it more natural.

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium staff catch fish in Alligator Creek to be implanted with tracking devices that will allow the collection of data on migration and survival. The effort is part of the Alligator Creek Stream Restoration Project.

VENICE — Alligator Creek began life as an urban drainage canal decades ago, according to John Kiefer, but it’s going to become “an incredible resource” for the environment.

His company, Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc., has been hired by Sarasota County to handle the design portion of the Alligator Creek Stream Restoration Project, “repatterning and redimensioning” the creek from U.S. 41 east to Venice East Boulevard, about 1.5 miles.

“We are reimagining the canal today,” he said.

The South Venice creek has been “unnatural” since the 1970s, said Paul Semenec, the county’s Watershed Plan manager, and “that’s just entirely too long.”

The restoration project will bring meanders, gentle side slopes, shallow pools and a more natural bottom back to the creek, he said.

The county expects to see a reduction in erosion, sedimentation and nutrients, which will improve the water quality in the creek and in Lemon Bay, into which it flows, he said.

The project will also provide enhanced recreation opportunities for people and better habitat for fish and wading birds, he said.

A Mote staffer implants a tracking device in a fish caught in Alligator Creek.


One of his goals is to give native species, such as mangrove, “a leg up” over non-native ones, such as Brazilian pepper, he said.

The final product will be aesthetically pleasing but functional, said Nathan Brennan, a scientist with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, which has partnered with the county in the project.

The actual restoration work is still well in the future, but Mote was on the scene last week to begin a survey of the fish that inhabit the creek.

Equipment set up downstream from where the fish are caught and implanted with a tracking device will capture data about the every time they pass sensors in Alligator Creek.

Mote staff implanted “passive integrated transponder” (PIT) tags into fish, then released them where they were collected, to be tracked downstream by a solar-powered detection station.

The exercise will be performed quarterly for a year, Brennan said, to collect data on growth, habitat use, migration patterns and survival rates.

A detailed map of Alligator Creek in South Venice shows water quality monitoring stations where samples are withdrawn.

The design portion of the project is funded in part by Sarasota County 1-cent sales surtax revenue but funding for the restoration itself has not yet been identified.

For more information on the county’s water quality efforts, visit SCGov.net/waterquality. A video update on the county’s water quality projects is posted to its Facebook page on the third Friday of each month.

