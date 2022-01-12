topical Alligator just 'hanging out' in family pool Gator is believed to be between 6 and 8 feet By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Jan 12, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 John Hodge, with Hodge Pool Service, found an alligator in a customer’s pool after it tore through a screen Monday morning.PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED John Hodge, with Hodge Pool Service, said authorities told him the alligator found in a customer’s pool would be relocated. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor’s Note: Video of the gator in the pool and being pulled from the pool can be seen with this story at VeniceGondolier.com.VENICE — Going into work Monday morning, John Hodge with Hodge Pool Service did not expect to see anything out of the ordinary. John Hodge, with Hodge Pool Service, finds an alligator in a customer's pool on Monday morning. VIDEO PROVIDED “I showed up to the house this morning and there was a big ol’ gator in the pool,” Hodge said.While he has found snakes and small rodents in the pools he services, he said it was very rare to find an alligator.“It tore through the screen and climbed in,” he said. An alligator found in someone's pool splashes around when authorities try to capture it. VIDEO PROVIDED Hodge said he saw the between six to eight foot alligator out of the corner of his eye “hanging out.”“It scared me because it was in the shallow end,” he said.Hodge contacted authorities to help capture the alligator and “they said they are relocating it, which is awesome.” Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now 'My Pillow Guy' shares life story in Venice 'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell to visit Venice on Sunday Prime Serious Steakhouse opens on the island Cops: Man beats victim while driving Yet another story on Allegiant is most-read on website Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'My Pillow Guy' shares life story in Venice 'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell to visit Venice on Sunday Prime Serious Steakhouse opens on the island Cops: Man beats victim while driving Yet another story on Allegiant is most-read on website Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
