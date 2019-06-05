WEST VILLAGES — Renaissance residents had quite the surprise Monday when a young alligator wandered into their pool.
According to the community’s Lifestyle Manager Alexis Michel Angelo, the alligator entered through the zero entry opening and swam through the pool. It was eventually caught in the corner near the lap pool.
Renaissance resident Joe Perz said he was on his way to play pickleball when he heard residents talking about the alligator. He said that the whole thing happened at about 5 p.m. on Monday.
“People were saying a gator got in (the pool),” Perz said.
When he went to the pool deck, the alligator was sitting in the corner. Perz estimates he was no more than 2 feet long and still quite young.
Perz, who recently moved back to Florida, grew up fishing and boating and said he has respect for the animals. On Monday, his goal was to make sure the alligator got out of the pool safely.
“(I) tried to use the pool net but that didn’t work, so I went home and got my fishing net,” Perz said.
As Perz used the pool net, the alligator went down to the bottom of the pool, where Perz had to fish him out.
Perz said he lifted the alligator out of the pool with the net, and while he was carrying it the alligator was moving around upset.
Perz said he was struggling while being taken away.
“I took him down to the lake,” Perz said.
Perz released the alligator who swam off with no further incident.
“I didn’t want him to get hurt,” Perz said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends residents don’t handle, harass or feed alligators. It’s a crime in the state of Florida to handle the reptiles.
FWC recommends that residents keep their distance from alligators and do not approach them.
To learn more about living with alligators visiting www.myfwc.com. If a resident suspects there is nuisance alligator or are concerned for an alligator call FWC at 866-392-4286.
