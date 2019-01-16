Starting in July, you might not see any more butts on Charlotte and Sarasota county beaches.
State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, has proposed a smoking ban on state beaches in an effort to reduce litter. There is also a companion bill in the State House. If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it, smoking on beaches will be extinguished.
While Sarasota County tried a smoking ban that was stuck down by the courts, Charlotte County has not. However, at Charlotte’s busiest public beach, Englewood Beach, there are already practices in place to encourage butt-free sand. Disposal bins distributed along the boardwalk that read, “Thank you for putting your butt here!”
There are event interactive disposal options — “ballot bins” are customizable, and can be set up to pose different questions. One ballot bin reads: “Which animal do you like? Dolphin or Sea Turtle,” with respective ashtray bins for each animal. Each butt is a vote for the animal.
The Sun asked beach-goers in Englewood what they think of the proposed state lawn that would ban tobacco smoking on beaches:
Keith Wills, snowbird from New Jersey: ”I did hear they just banned it on the beaches in New Jersey, where we’re from. I’d hate to see people’s personal freedom infringed upon, but it’d be nice if everyone could be courteous. It would be good to do more social-awareness things, to make people aware of other people’s feelings. We could have designated smoking areas, but it all depends where the wind blows.”
Jim Smith, Connecticut: “I’ve never smoked in my whole life, but I can’t understand why they’d ban it in the middle of nowhere, as long as they’re not bothering anybody.”
Ken Clippert, Michigan: ”I’d be against it [the ban], because my sister smokes. Every place she goes into, she has to stop smoking. People have to go out of the building to smoke.”
Bill Kelleher, Placida: “I’m fine with that — no more butts on the beach. I’d like to see them ban straws, too. Keep the beach clean.”
Dan Ankney, Cincinnati: “I’ve never smoked, so I’ve never been bothered by it, but I have two family members who smoke, so I understand.”
Dave Hatch, Philadelphia: “No dogs, no drinking, no smoking — no one’s gonna come to the beach anymore.”
Kateri Clemons, Englewood: “The butts are a huge problem. It’s banned at schools and hospitals. If you needed a cigarette that bad when you were on the beach, you could walk to the sidewalk. It’s an environmental thing, I think.”
