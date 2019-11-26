VENICE — The Salvation Army of Venice and Knights of Columbus Council 7052 will host their annual free Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday.
Both events are for those who will be alone on the holiday, or those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.
Upwards of 30 turkeys will be cooked at The Salvation Army facility, located at 1051 Albee Farm Road. Dinner is usually available from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
They will also be delivering to shut ins.
In the past, the Venice High School football team delivered the meals.
The menu is turkey plus dressing and veggies and pie with whip cream for dessert, plus a beverage.
“The free Thanksgiving dinner is for anyone who will be alone. It’s an event that even small families go to. The point is, it is for everyone who wants to attend,” said Kim Cool, who serves on the advisory board of The Salvation Army of Sarasota County in Venice.
The Salvation Army-Venice expects to serve around 200 meals at its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner. Another 100 meals were provided last year to shut-ins, and another 1,400 meals were turned into food baskets.
The Knights of Columbus dinner is at 2 p.m. at 512 Substation Road off U.S.41 Venice Bypass.
“The Knights and Ladies” are looking forward to serving a traditional dinner with all the trimmings.
They’re asking those who attend their event to call ahead at 941-408-4902 so they can get an idea of how many will be attending.
Jim Lacato, with the Knights of Columbus, the Thanksgiving cook, said he anticipates 150 to attend the dinner, in its ninth year.
“It’s for anyone who will be alone or who have difficulty being able to cook a meal or for those who can’t afford it. If a family is financially strapped, we don’t expect anything. Sometimes a couple will come in and throw little something in the kitty, but there is no cost. This is for anyone with special needs. All are welcome,” Lacato said.
“We’ll have the same meal you’d expect at home. We have a seating at 2 p.m., say grace and serve the meal. It’s a great chance to meet one another. Just please call ahead, so I don’t run out of turkey,” he said.
