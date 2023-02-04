The Players Centre for Performing Arts has a new, temporary indoor performance space in Sarasota. It is at 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 1130, Sarasota in The Crossings at Siesta Key. It is being called the “1130.”
SARASOTA – The Players Centre presents a local favorite “Always ... Patsy Cline” Feb. 2 through 12 at Studio 1130-The Crossings at Siesta Key (3501 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota).
Featuring the iconic music of the late, great Patsy Cline, this show features a live band and stunning performances by two newcomers to The Players’ stage.
Directed and music directed by Luke Manual McFatrich, the unique setup of the stage means you’ll have an up-close and personal seat to enjoy this celebration of friendship.
Synopsis: Patsy Cline’s rise to legendary stardom is told through the eyes of her biggest fan, Louise Seger. From her performances in honky-tonks to the Grand Ole Opry, Patsy Cline will “always” have a place in country music, with hit songs such as, “Walking After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams,” and many more you know and love.
Performances will be Feb 2-4 and 7-11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 5 and 11-12 at 2 p.m. at Studio 1130, in The Crossings are Siesta Key, 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Ste. 200, Sarasota.
