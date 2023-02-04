1130

The Players Centre for Performing Arts has a new, temporary indoor performance space in Sarasota. It is at 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 1130, Sarasota in The Crossings at Siesta Key. It is being called the “1130.”

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA – The Players Centre presents a local favorite “Always ... Patsy Cline” Feb. 2 through 12 at Studio 1130-The Crossings at Siesta Key (3501 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota).

Featuring the iconic music of the late, great Patsy Cline, this show features a live band and stunning performances by two newcomers to The Players’ stage.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments