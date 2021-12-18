Canadian photographer Chris St. Michael was visiting Sarasota National in Venice when he decided to try to get some nature shots.
That’s when, out of the fog, a bobcat appeared. Then another. Then a family of bobcats.
St. Michael wasn’t sure if they were sizing him up as food or were just curious. Here is his story of just how he got this photo:
It was a foggy morning and I debated whether I would go out to look for subjects to photograph in Sarasota National. My hope was to get a photo of a roseate spoonbill. I knew that one had been hanging out in one of our local ponds the last couple of days.
After breakfast, it looked like the fog was burning off so I left quickly, hoping to catch the effect of the fog and the spoonbill. Before long, as I was cycling down a path, a bobcat caught my attention.
It had come out of the brush along the path and darted back in when it saw me approaching. I rode past where it went in, thinking that if I stopped and waited a bit, it might come out again.
Seeing that I was skunked twice earlier in the week getting a bobcat photo, I dismissed the notion of looking for the spoonbill.
I parked myself down the path and waited about 15-20 mins when a bobcat appeared out of the fog and walked across the path. It saw that I was there but appeared focused on something else. I was able to get a few shots off and was so thrilled.
About a minute later, the bobcat came back out onto the path followed by a second bobcat. I knelt down and was bouncing back and forth taking photos between the two cats when two more appeared.
By this time, I was shaking, unable to focus (literally and figuratively) on what was happening in front of me. They seemed to be curious about me, and all four cats turned and stared at me.
I didn’t care if they were sizing me up for a meal, I was photographing four bobcats! While all four cats sat and looked at me, the smaller of the bunch started to walk toward me and stopped about 20 feet short of where I was knelt down.
I couldn’t help but think that this young cat may grow up to be an alpha as it separated itself from the pack to get closer to me. I’m not sure why it did this, whether it was curious or saw me as a threat.
By this time, I had my camera to my eye for about 10 minutes, and it felt like it weighed 50 pounds.
It was time. The mother (I think) turned and headed away from me down the trail and back into the fog. The others, who saw me once as perhaps interesting, now turned as well, and joined the mother, continuing their journey and leaving me in the fog wondering what just happened.
Chris St. Michael’s many nature photos can be viewed at: bit.ly/3F1fLPG
