VENICE — A longtime, beloved Venice High School biology teacher, Barry Rossheim, 64, died Thursday.
"He was an outstanding teacher," said VHS Principal Zoltan Kerestely. "It will be a huge loss for us and he was a pillar for this school and community."
In Rossheim's 31 years at the school, he was a biology teacher and ran the zoology club along with being a girls volleyball and freshman boys basketball coach earlier in his career.
"He was an amazing person, not just an amazing teacher," said Dave Porvaznik, a science teacher at Venice High who knew Rossheim since the early 1990s.
Rossheim believed in students and would do anything that was best for them, even if it didn't make others happy, including administration, Porvaznik said.
"He was passionate about everything he did," he said.
Porvaznik said the passion showed in anything Rossheim got involved with, such as zoology, trips to Costa Rica, the Audubon Society, and coaching, which he did throughout his career.
Rossheim coached the volleyball team for a few years in the '90s, and "he turned the program around" before handing the coaching duties off to Brian Wheatley, Porvaznik said.
"Just a huge shock and definitely will be missed," Kerestely said.
An outpouring of memories and condolences have appeared on a Facebook post announcing his death on the Venice Football page.
Many former students and parents commented on Rossheim's ability to make students enjoy learning.
A majority of the comments said Rossheim was the favorite or best teacher at the school, with former students still remembering his teaching style and facts from class.
Aside from biology, he started the school's zoology club. He was also named Sarasota County Environmental Teacher of the Year in 2007.
Outside of school, Rossheim was a bird watcher and was active in the local Audubon chapters.
Rossheim was born in New York and decided he wanted to become a teacher in elementary school. He graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in biology from Emporia State University in Kansas and then received a master's degree in education from Wichita State University.
He moved to Florida with his wife Shala and taught at Riverview High School for six years before going to Venice High.
"He found the good in people, not just the students," Porvaznik said. "He was respected."
Rossheim's celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 Field Ave. E., Venice.
