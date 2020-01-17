Amazon

SARASOTA — Amazon is expanding its local footprint as it looks to set up shop in Sarasota County.

The giant online retailer has plans to build a 120,000-square-foot distribution center along Interstate 75 near Venice.

A commercial building permit for the warehouse filed Nov. 12 states that construction of the warehouse is expected to cost $12 million. The permit is still currently under review.

Two years ago, Amazon leased a 53,040-square-foot warehouse in Manatee County. That distribution center, located at 2906 Corporate Way in Palmetto, is in the Gulfcoast Corporate Park.

