SARASOTA — Amazon is expanding its local footprint as it looks to set up shop in Sarasota County.
The giant online retailer has plans to build a 120,000-square-foot distribution center along Interstate 75 near Venice.
A commercial building permit for the warehouse filed Nov. 12 states that construction of the warehouse is expected to cost $12 million. The permit is still currently under review.
Two years ago, Amazon leased a 53,040-square-foot warehouse in Manatee County. That distribution center, located at 2906 Corporate Way in Palmetto, is in the Gulfcoast Corporate Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.