SARASOTA — The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC), the non-profit organization responsible for overseeing the redevelopment of 53 acres of city-owned land along Sarasota Bay into an iconic public park, has added Amber Lamerson to its team as Donor Experience Officer.
“At The Bay, we know the importance of partnerships in transforming a community,” said AG Lafley, Founding CEO of The Bay Park Conservancy. “As The Bay works toward the grand opening of Phase 1 in October, Amber’s talent, drive and experience will play an important role in the continued cultivation of meaningful philanthropic relationships.”
Lamerson has nearly a decade of donor relations and community engagement experience, most recently with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, one of The Bay’s leading partners since the beginning of the initiative.
During that time, Amber managed the donor advised grant-making program and worked closely with philanthropists to help maximize their impact in the community.
Her other experiences include roles at the New College Foundation and Forty Carrots Family Center.
“As a longtime Sarasota resident, I have followed this project from day one and I am so appreciative of the commitment made by individuals, foundations, and government to restore and activate these 53 acres of public land,” Lamerson said. “I’m excited to be joining this dynamic team in creating a public park that is open and accessible, free and welcoming to our entire community.”
The Bay Park Conservancy expects to open Phase 1 of the park in October 2022, which will include award-winning features such as the Common Ground lawns, the Mangrove Bayou Walkway and outdoor Reading Room, an ADA-accessible paddle launch, an artistic playspace and concession pavilion, restored and preserved mangroves and shorelines, and more.
For more information about The Bay Park Conservancy, visit bayparkconservancy.org or contact Julia Groom at julia@dreamlarge.org or 941-786-8732.
About The Bay
The approved Bay Master Plan will conserve 53 acres of city-owned land and create an iconic public park along Sarasota Bay.
The Bay is on track to open phase one of the park in the fall of 2022, providing an iconic destination that will welcome everyone to Sarasota.The park will cost about $100-150 million and will take between 7-10 years, over 3 or more phases to complete.
The Blue Pagoda serves as a welcome center for visitors and an on-site office for The Bay Park Conservancy. For more information or general inquiries about this initiative, visit thebaysarasota.org or call 941-203-5316.
