Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department continue to investigate a shooting that occurred after an ambulance was shot at by unknown assailants. According to SPD’s Facebook page, the EMTs were apparently set up.
A call for 911 assistance came in Monday at approximately 4 a.m. in the 2900 block of Goodrich Avenue, Sarasota. Officers were dispatched to the area after Sarasota County Emergency Services reported they were shot at.
The ambulance was originally dispatched to the scene for an individual who had allegedly fallen. When they arrived, they were told the resident at the address did not make the call.
When paramedics returned to their ambulance and closed the door, an unknown person fired several shots at the ambulance, striking the bottom of the front driver side door twice.
Both paramedics were able to get away safely. No one was injured.
The unknown subject, a male last seen wearing a hoodie, fled on foot and has not been located at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.
Venice robbery under investigation
Citizens were advised late Tuesday to avoid the 300 block of West Venice Avenue while Venice Police were on scene investigating a robbery.
The suspect is a white male in his 30s, stocky build, wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts, according to a City of Venice press release. The suspect may be accompanied by an unidentified white female.
They were last seen heading westbound from the scene.
Venice Police had not positively identified the suspect and he remains at large.
It appears that the suspect and the victim are known to each other and no weapons were involved during the incident, said a police spokesperson.
If you have any information, please call 941-486-2444.
Report: sub put fecal matter on park benches
Police said a substitute teacher, angry over a complaint with the school she was working at, sabotaged a little girl’s birthday party by putting human fecal matter on tables and grills at a Sarasota park, according to an ABC 7 WWSB report.
Police first learned of the incident on Dec. 1, when a call came in around 6:30 a.m from a witness who had seen a woman in rubber gloves and a face mask putting human fecal matter on top of seven tables and two grills at Urfer Park on Honore Avenue in Sarasota.
The tables are porous and had to be replaced at a cost of $1,400. All told, the damage cost Sarasota County $2,310.
Police started their investigation by speaking to the woman who had reserved the pavilion for a girl’s birthday party, scheduled to take place the same day the incident happened.
Detectives said the woman, the principal at Phillippi Shores Elementary, told them that she had invited all of the children in her child’s class to the birthday party. She also said she had an ongoing dispute with a substitute teacher, 42-year-old Heather Carpenter, over a complaint Carpenter had filed because she did not feel an issue was being properly addressed. The principal explained that Carpenter was a substitute teacher and that Carpenter’s child was in her daughter’s class.
About a week later, detectives went to Carpenter’s residence. Police said she admitted putting the human fecal matter on the tables and grills to disrupt the birthday party. She was arrested and charged with third degree felony criminal mischief.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Toddrick Walters Jr., 29, 1000 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: possession of over 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Alexandra Herrera and Greg Giles
• Evan Merritt Jr., 25, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession of THC oil without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• William Fino, 24, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Guillermo Rosabal, 49, 1000 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Jeremy Steffan, 38, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation . Bond: $5,000.
• Randy Brinson, 35, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Robert Shaw, 31, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydromorphone and possession of buprenophine. Bond: $4,500.
• Diane Sokolow, 63, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
