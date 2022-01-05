When eight people are invited to a major resort for an all-expense-paid weekend to participate in a conference about today’s political situation, some strange friendships are made even as sparks fly.
Consider that they represent the far right, far left, and moderates. They represent various colors and ethnicities just to add extra spice. There also is one moderator.
That is the basic premise of “America in One Room” by Jason Oell Williams. The action takes place in September 2019. The new play was commissioned by FST in Spring 2020 as part of the theater’s eight-week Playwrights Project that employed 30 top writers to create work especially for FST’s Mainstage, Cabaret and Children’s programs.
Since then, FST’s artistic team has continued to work with Williams. The play was performed virtually for the public last February and once in person during FST’s August play reading festival.
Its official world premier is in FST’s Keating mainstage, where each of the professional actors is likely to resonate with someone in the audience. They each play their part that well, even to crying on cue, which added yet another touch of realism.
This is a cast in which everyone in the audience should be able to identify with some one or even two while also identifying with today’s polarized U.S.
The characters include an older Jewish lady, Pearl, played by Marina Re, who pushed her family to leave the Jewish area of Long Island to find a new life in Florida.
Seeming bitter about her present lot in life, she is not pleased to have her daughter show up for the same event. Played by Sarah Stockton, Lisa (the daughter) seems to have kept a secret from her mother and when Pearl learns the secret, there are familial sparks as well as political sparks.
Stockton has a master’s degree from the Asolo Conservatory of Actor Training and has played extensive roles in New York and in Sarasota (the old Banyan Theatre Company as well as a prior appearance at FST).
Lipica Shaw, another New York-based actor, portrayed Rani, who had an agenda of her own and an attitude developed while being what seemed to be the lone woman of color in an all-white group.
Not expecting to find a friend anywhere let alone in this group, her character offers some surprises to the audience. Her role was a meaty part to say the least and she made the most of it.
Linden Taylor portrays Kevin, someone who provided Rani with a major shock that might have changed some of her negative thoughts when a phone call he had made on her behalf yielded something she would never have expected.
Nicholas Caycedo portrayed Diego, a Mexican immigrant with a left-ward lean who was in contrast to that of Mike (Sheffield Chastain), a duck hunting conservative from Detroit.
He seemed as far right as any Trump supporter although he occasionally seemed to find reasons to question some of his long-held ideas.
Charlotte Cohn was Jessica, the moderator, who quickly changed the subject when things got too hot. Constantly trying to maintain a semblance of order, she was befriended by Shawn (Lawrence Evans), a moderate black veteran who would spend his remaining days in a wheelchair because of his service in Vietnam.
He had never been to the Empire State Building and was not likely to ever climb to the top. He, too, would change some of his old ideas even as he would manage to prove to be a good friend to Jessica.
This play needed a serious born again and had it in Almeria Campbell as Faith, who had never been to the Taj Mahal. She was from Georgia.
The references to the Empire State Building and the Taj Mahal came about in the introductions that the moderator asked each participant to make. In addition to the basics, she asked each to relate something they had never done.
Pearl said she had never met anyone famous while Jessica had never driven an 18-wheeler.
Costumes by Mari Taylor Floyd and the set by Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay helped to further identify the characters, the setting and even the topic.
Director Kate Alexander is especially talented at helping actors to truly identify with their characters — to the point that they seem to become their character.
This is a story that could go in several directions. Despite having characters who represented extremes and possibly because of the make-up of the audience on Sunday afternoon, this production resonated well with the audience.
Some might have even changed their positions — or not but everyone had something to think about. Most were happy to show thumbs up or thumbs down to three questions from the moderator at the play’s end.
This was not a full house, possibly because of the pandemic, but with the rules in place at all the major theaters and the opera house, FST is one of the safer places to spend some quality time.
There will be a panel discussion about this production in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre in the Hegner building on First Street from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 13.
For entrance to FST productions, one needs to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, or cards to prove recent vaccinations. Masks must be worn on the premises and during the entire production.
“America in One Room” plays through Feb. 27 in FST’s Keating theater in the former home of the Sarasota Woman’s Club, one of the most historic buildings in downtown Sarasota.
For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or order online at floridastudiotheatre.org. The Keating is on the northwest corner of Palm Avenue and Coconut in downtown Sarasota.
