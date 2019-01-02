The average American man weighed 8½ pounds more in 2015-16 than in 1990-2000, had a 1.2-inch bigger waist and a 1.3-point higher body mass index (BMI).
All the numbers were up for the average American woman as well: weight up 6.8 pounds, waist 2.3 inches wider and BMI up 1.4 points.
In a nutshell, we're getting fatter. And will continue to.
The numbers represent a "consistent significant linear increase," according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey published Thursday by the federal Department of Health & Human Services.
The study is based on data from 47,233 Americans over the age of 20.
The average man in 2015-16 weighed 197.8 pounds, but weight varied by age, race and origin.
Men in the 40-59 age group weighed more than those younger and older, while white men weighed more than blacks, Asians and Hispanics. Asian men weighed the least.
The same age group was heaviest among women, but black women weighed more than all other groups. They showed the lowest weight gain over time, however — just 0.2 pound since 1999-2000.
With one exception, the sexes and groups were at least in the "overweight" BMI range, from 25 to 29.9.
At a BMI of 30, Hispanic men were at the very bottom of the "obese" range, while Asian men, at 25.3, were just over the line for "overweight."
Women 40-59 and black and Hispanic women were all in the "obese" range.
The exception was Asian women, whose 24.6 BMI was just below "overweight."
The average height of both men and women was slightly lower in 2015-26 — a tenth of an inch each. But average height for men was increasing until 2005-06, when a downward trend started. Since then the average man is four-tenths of an inch shorter.
The survey identifies few other trends regarding height. It notes, though, that men and women ages 40-59 and black and Hispanic men saw their average height decrease significantly.
