Gas is a higher household priority than health care or saving, according to GasBuddy’s 2019 Consumer Sentiment on Gasoline Study.
Based on a survey of 1016 respondents on Jan. 8, the study reports that 86 percent of Americans depend on gasoline in their everyday lives.
In importance, gas ranked behind only groceries, housing and utilities. People would rather receive a free tank of gas than find a $20 bill or get a free meal, it stated.
Of course, depending on the size of your tank and the price of gas, a fill-up could be a much better gift.
Nearly half the respondents said they fill up four times (25 percent) or five times (20 percent) per month. Only 8 percent can get by with a monthly fill-up.
And according to AAA, gas prices are headed back up, based on recent sales of crude oil.
Local prices rose more than 10 cents in the last few days and they are up statewide as well, though still below the average price of $2.572 for a gallon of unleaded a year ago. Even so, 63 percent of survey respondents said gas prices are too high.
They also said:
• Gas prices affect the money they have available to spend on other things (65 percent).
• Gas is frustrating to budget for (57 percent).
• Gas prices affect their mood (40 percent).
“Gas prices are extremely volatile and hard to predict, making it difficult to budget for. Yet, it is a major necessity for millions of Americans,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy head petroleum analyst, in a statement releasing the study.
At least in most households gas isn’t adding to the family debt. Forty-four percent of survey respondents said they pay with a debit card and 14 percent pay cash. Just 38 percent put their gasoline purchases on a credit card.
