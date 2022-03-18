VENICE — Like many Americans, Vladimir Durshpek was outraged when Russia invaded Ukraine. But for him, it was more personal.
Born in Berdychiv, Ukraine, about 100 miles from Kyiv, he emigrated with his family to the U.S. in 1989, but he still has friends and relatives in Ukraine whom he's in touch with through a smart phone app called Viber.
They tell him that conditions are worse than can be shown on the news.
Until this week, his father-in-law was there as well, but they were able to get him out through Poland and bring him to Venice.
Durshpek said he wasn't bothered when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 without firing a shot. It wasn't worth losing lives over, he said, and the Ukrainian people weren't prepared to fight anyway.
He began to get alarmed last month, he said, when Russia recognized the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, two self-proclaimed states in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
Just days later, Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine, and "that's when something inside me woke up," he said, "something I've never had before."
With Yuriy Slobodyanyuk and Sergei Luzginov, both of North Port, he's coordinating a drive to collect medication and other supplies to ship to Ukraine to try to provide some relief to people in war-torn areas.
He's following the example of his father, whose involvement in Ukrainian relief years ago led to the creation of D-Trans LLC, the transportation company Durshpek and his wife, Tetyana, now operate in Venice.
"If everybody does a little bit, then we can make a difference," he said.
One of his company's 53-foot trailers has already been filled and emptied to be available for the collection drive.
FAMILY HISTORY
Durshpek and his family left Ukraine two years before the dissolution of the Soviet Union and Ukraine's declaration of its independence.
He was 9.
"I remember my father always being persecuted by the communist regime," he said.
Partly it was that his father opposed it politically. He'd spent eight years in a gulag in Siberia as a political prisoner while Stalin was in power, Durshpek said.
He was released after the dictator died but was always under observation as an enemy of the state.
And partly it was that he had become a Christian in a nation where church services were held in secret to try to avoid the government's eyes.
Under communism, the government owned everything, Durshpek said, so everyone — barber, shoemaker, restaurant worker — was a government employee.
The family was even visited by the KGB prior to emigrating, he said, with the agents warning his father to keep his mouth shut because there were agents in the U.S. who would harm him.
The threat proved to be empty.
LIFE IN UKRAINE
Though Ukraine has long been known as the "bread basket of Europe," all the best products went to Moscow, where officials lived in luxury, Durshpek said, while Ukraine scraped by on what was left.
There was bread in the stores, he said, but only if you got there in the morning. Ice cream was available — as long as you wanted vanilla.
"You want to get a birthday cake?" he said. "Well, good luck."
School involved a lot of brainwashing, he said. Students were required to wear the Star of Lenin and were told that "Grandfather Lenin" provided everything they had.
When he told that to his father, a public transportation worker, his father showed him his blistered hands.
"These are what provide for us," he said.
Children had to make their own entertainment, Durshpek said, playing with sports equipment if they had any, fashioning what they needed if they didn't.
He's been back to Ukraine only once, when he was 22. He said he recognized the street he lived on and the places he played, but "it just looked so dark, so different than here."
LEAVING
When the family was allowed to emigrate, they could only take the equivalent of $200 with them. On arriving in Austria, they learned how skewed the exchange rate for their rubles had been.
They arrived in Portland, Oregon, at Christmastime, encountering seasonal decorations and music everywhere.
He recalls his very religious mother crying when she heard "O Holy Night" playing in a store.
His father, three older brothers and two older sisters found jobs within weeks, he said, even though none spoke English.
It took about three years to adjust to life in his new country, he said. American kids had been taught that the Soviet Union was evil and considered his family to be Russian.
HELPING
His father was a risk-taker — "a fireball," he said — who got involved in a humanitarian project that sent relief supplies to Ukraine during earlier crises.
Relief operations ceased when help was no longer needed, being revived after the invasion in February.
Durshpek hopes to continue to assist Ukraine. Aid will be needed whether or not this "unjust and unfair" war ends, he said.
He's concerned that the rest of the world will lose interest if it drags out more than another few weeks, as he believes it will.
"My hope is that this war doesn't get old," he said, but "I have a feeling it's going to get really nasty."
If Russia takes over the country, Putin may embark on a campaign of punishing the Ukrainian people. Worst case, there could be genocide, he said.
Given the way Putin treats his own people, there's no telling what he will do to the Ukrainians, he said.
"They (Ukrainians) can't afford to lose," he said.
The rest of Europe can't afford it either, in his opinion, because Putin likely has designs on further expansion.
"I think they're fighting this battle not just for themselves," Durshpek said.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is the right man for the time, he said — a charismatic leader who can relate to both the older and younger segments of his country's population.
"He's the best thing that has ever happened to Ukraine," he said.
OPEN THE DOOR
Besides providing aid, the United States should be encouraging Ukrainian immigration, Durshpek said.
The people like to work and don't like handouts, he said.
The proof is the success of prior Ukrainian immigrants, he said.
He attributes that in part to the immigration experience itself.
Younger children in immigrant families learn the new language the fastest, and it proves later in life to be a benefit to have been the family translator and negotiator, he said.
"They grow up faster because they have to help with adult things," he said.
Many innocent lives have been lost already in Ukraine, with many more at risk as Russian troops advance.
Real safety lies in getting out of the country.
"It would be a mistake to lose an opportunity to bring them here," he said. "They will make this country even better."
Can you give us information on the best organizations to donate to for supporting Ukraine?
