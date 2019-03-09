A couple was arrested this week for not making good on a promise to turn in their numerous pets after they were found in deplorable conditions.
Jennifer McDonald, 35, and Jesse Dalton, 34, were arrested on Wednesday after they were found housing dogs in a U-Haul vehicle and a motel room.
Deputies from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services responded to Motel 6 on the Venice Bypass on Feb. 5 to find more than a dozen dogs living in a van and a motel room.
It was sunny. The U-Haul van was parked on the black asphalt parking lot of the motel. The pungent smell of animal feces and urine was emitting from the van, recalled the deputy. The driver side and passenger side windows were lowered eight inches. Inside the van in a crate were two dogs, Xena, a female adult German Shepherd, and Jasper, an adult male Pointer mix. The appeared emaciated, dehydrated inside the filthy hot and humid van, deputies noted.
Inside the motel room they found nine more dogs and two cats.
“All of the animals were filthy from confinement within their own waste and urine soaked fur and fecal matter embedded into their collars, paws, nails and fur. There was no accessible food or water. Several of the animals were underweight, noted deputies in a report.
On Feb. 6, a veterinarian examined the animals, confirming many suffered the effects of being confined in an unsanitary environment and malnourished for a prolonged period of time. Testing revealed, weeks later, that some of the dogs suffered from internal hook worm parasites.
Dalton told deputies they would rotate the dogs from the motel room to the crates inside the vehicle. He later revealed they were feeding the animals raw chicken and yogurt instead of formulated pet food. He told authorities the dogs were underweight due to the stress of the situation in which they were living — they had recently become homeless.
Police learned they couple had friends in the animal industry as dog trainers, and placement services via Animal Services were offered to the defendants in December — a week prior to their eviction.
The couple said they intended to relinquish custody of the animals, but failed to follow up. Attempts to communicate with them were unsuccessful. On March 1 a warrant was issued for their arrest.
On March 6, both were arrested and charged with inflicting serious pain and injury on an animal, and confining an animal without sufficient food or water. Each charge carries a $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.