VENICE — Tuesday’s City Council meeting could test some of the principles its three new members ran on.
Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota all campaigned on “sensible growth” and adherence to the city’s comprehensive plan.
Next week’s meeting includes a preannexation petition for 80 acres between Interstate 75 and Jacaranda Boulevard that the county says could create an enclave; a petition to waive Venetian Urban Design standards to allow a parking lot next to instead of behind 925 South Tamiami Trail; and a zoning amendment for the Ramsey Road planned unit development.
The latter item has already passed first reading.
The Council will also get a look at the preliminary plan for replacing Fire Station 1 and expanding City Hall. Sweet Sparkman Architects recommends a budget of $11,364,620, which includes a bridge loan of about $1.9 million.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• vote on adopting the city’s tree ordinance and a fee schedule for implementing it.
• consider awarding a contract for the Capri Isles Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project to Zep Construction Inc.
• consider approving a cooperative funding agreement with the Southwest Florida Water Management District for stormwater outfall monitoring.
• consider approving the use of park impact fees for the design of Venezia Park.
• consider a preliminary plat amendment for The Woods at Venice, now known as Venice Woodlands, for modification of the landscape plan.
• consider a preliminary plat amendment for Venetian Golf & River Club Phase 5 and Phase 3Fa to amend the landscape plans.
• consider rezoning 925 South Tamiami Trail to a city zoning designation.
• consider amendments to the Municipal Police Officers’ Pension Trust Fund.
• vote on closing Humphris Park to vehicles between midnight and 6 a.m.
• consider creating a Stormwater Utility Rate and Water Quality Improvement Stakeholder’s Work Group.
• discuss the city’s 2020 federal legislative priorities.
• consider directing staff to draft a resolution supporting ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
• consider joining the amicus curiae brief in support of Orlando’s human rights, which a judge has found to be preempted by state law. Venice also has a human rights ordinance.
• hear a presentation on composting biosolids produced by the city’s Eastside Wastewater treatment Plant.
• hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update.
• consider appointing Sandra Petway to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Ronald Musselman to the Architectural Review Board.
• approve the appointment of City Manager Ed Lavallee to the board of directors of the Florida Resiliency and Energy District.
The Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, including backup materials, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” tab. You can also stream the meeting online from there.
