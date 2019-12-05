VENICE — Venice Area Beautification Inc.’s 13th annual tree-lighting event is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, in West Blalock Park, 401 Pensacola Road, Venice, beginning at 4:45 p.m.
The free celebration of music, lights and community spirit includes crafts for kids, a visit from Santa and refreshments.
Children are invited to create and bring an ornament to decorate the Children’s Tree. Attendees should bring chairs.
The entertainment schedule is:
Venice Orchestra — 4:45-5:20 p.m.
Garden Gators — 5:30-5:55 p.m.
Santa arrives and the tree is lit — 6 p.m.
Venice Area Youth Symphony — 6:05-6:55 p.m.
Glow Ride — 7 p.m.
For more information, call the VABI office at 941-207-8224.
In addition, the Venice Museum & Archives, 351 Nassau St., will be hosting its annual holiday open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14, with refreshments at the historic Triangle Inn, just across Nassau Street from the tree-lighting celebration.
You can visit the permanent exhibit “Venice’s Inhabitants,” featuring the story of the Venice area from the early Native Americans to many who contributed to the modern development of the city of Venice, which is now more than 90 years old.
Also on display is the seasonal exhibit “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports.”
Refreshments are free and museum entrance is always no charge. For more information, contact the Venice Museum & Archives at 941-486-2487.
