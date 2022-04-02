Seated, from left, Michael Cochran (president, Sarasota Scottish Rite Club); Maggie O’Brien (projects manager, ARC); Alison Gardner (chairwoman, New College Foundation); David Walters (potentate, Sahib Shrine). Back Row, from left, Karin Gustafson, Tom Stanley, Nola Hietbrink, Donna Hardin.
SARASOTA — Since 2014, Karin’s Causes, an estate sale founded by collector and hobbyist Karin Gustafson, has raised valuable funds for area nonprofits.
The event is known for its carefully curated items that feature the rare and beautiful, and items of historic and decorative interest, many with collectible appeal and value.
This year’s three-day event, in January, was attended by more than 400 dealers, collectors and weekend garage/estate sale enthusiasts and raised $24,000 for three area nonprofits: the Animal Rescue Coalition, New College Foundation’s scholarship fund, and the Scottish Rite Foundation of Florida’s “Helping Children Communicate” project.
“It was wonderful to see a return of our loyal shoppers and new buyers, many of whom are loyal followers of our three nonprofits,” Gustafson said. “This was yet another successful sale, thanks to our leadership team, Rebecca Goldthwaite, Donna Hardin, Nola Hietbrink and Tom Stanley.”
According to Gustafson, more than $180,000 has been raised since the founding of the event, with 100 percent of proceeds donated to local nonprofits.
In addition to raising vitally needed funds, the event meets Gustafson’s goal of “connecting people to these important organizations via items they love.”
Gustafson works throughout the year, collecting and preparing for the sale. She scouts out treasures, including rare books, museum-quality art, fine collectibles, prized memorabilia and jewelry.
Gustafson, who served as the president of the Y Foundation for more than two decades, says that she’s able to do this every year with support from a group of 26 volunteers and her leadership team.
The popular sale is attended by dealers, collectors, and weekend garage/estate sale enthusiasts, all of whom look forward to its eclectic array of carefully curated selections and attractive prices.
The sale has also attracted to its causes new donors, resulting in large post-sale gifts for the nonprofits.
While no date has been set for 2023, she hopes to host a winter sale.
