Do you have a personal story to tell about 9/11? Perhaps a friend or family member was lost when the towers came down, or maybe their spouse, son or daughter enlisted because of 9/11. It is a special personal request from Venice resident Retired USAF MSG Barbara Miller-Vaughn who is hosting the event.
Those life changing events are the ones people need to hear about. She said through the experiences of our friends and neighbors we can feel the loss so much more personally, and that’s the only way to ensure we don’t forget.
The seventh Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Patriot’s Park across from Tuscany Gardens. Gene Sweeney, President/CEO of Salt of the Earth USA plans the event. The Lion Rampant Pipe and Drum from Bradenton will provide music for the program.
Starting the event will be a welcome from Miller-Vaughn, which will be followed by presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and then The Meaning of the 9/11 Memorial.
Reflections from audience will be followed by invited guest speakers including a Gold Star Mother/Father. Bell Ringing for the 9/11 Victims and fallen heroes, TAPS by Danny Bilyeu, closing remarks and Amazing Grace played by The Lion Rampant Pipe and Drum. For More details call 941-483-0773 or email bvdees@reagan.com.
