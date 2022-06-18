In May, Venice’s Suzie Seerey-Lester traveled to Houston to receive an award for her late husband, John, from the Hunters Leadership Forum Dinner & Awards Ceremony.
“John helped raise millions of dollars during his career for conservation, and the HLF created the first award for John,” Suzie said in a recent email that included photos from the award presentation event.
The event had been delayed two years because of COVID-19, she wrote.
The keynote speaker was Eric Trump, and the 2022 NRA Distinguished Hunter Award Recipient was his older brother, Donald Trump Jr.
Suzie sat with the Trump brothers at the dinner, which was attended by some 1,500 people in the Crystal Ballroom of the Rice Hotel in Houston.
She and her late husband are known far and wide for their wildlife paintings of large mammals. Many were painted on location in places from Nepal to the western U.S. as well as in Africa and Asia and then would be completed in their home studio in Laurel where their easels were side by side.
One painting by John fetched a record price of $235,000, which benefited one of the major wildlife organizations supported by the Seerey-Lesters.
Suzie continues to paint at her easel, with John’s easel to her right and work by both John and Suzie filling the room. She maintains a warehouse and showroom of both their works on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice.
John, 75, died of cancer in May, 2020. He had seen the publication of his latest book, “Hunters and Legendary Explorers.” Two additional books featuring his artwork are in the works.
