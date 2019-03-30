The new Venice public safety facility on East Venice Avenue could be getting another neighbor.
On Tuesday, the Planning Commission will consider a preliminary plat for Cassata Place, a 28-unit, single-family, attached-housing community on about 5 acres immediately east of Auburn Woods, which is immediately east of the site for the public safety facility.
The project was formerly known as Bella Vista.
The property owner is Aqueduct LLC, according to the staff report on the plat application. State records list Frank Cassata, of Sarasota, as the manager of the company.
The property is zoned RMF-2/VG, with “VG” referring to the Venetian Gateway architectural standards for the city’s eastern entrance, one of the stipulations in the rezoning in 2005.
Two others were density no higher than 7.6 units per acre and no request for a special exception for height.
The application meets those stipulations, the report states, but doesn’t comply with another two: that there be no fence on the western property line, by Auburn Woods, and that there be landscape berms along the front and back third of the west side.
Instead, the plat includes a 6-foot vinyl fence along the entire western boundary.
According to the report, Aqueduct says that’s the preference of Auburn Woods, which also requested a fence and landscaping along the boundary it will share with the public safety facility.
The company either needs to bring its preliminary plat into compliance with these stipulations or propose new ones for the Planning Commission to consider, the report states.
Aqueduct is also asking for three variances: a minimum lot width of 35 feet instead of 75 feet; a minimum side setback of zero instead of 6 feet, but no change to the requirement of a total of 15 feet for both sides combined; and a maximum lot coverage of 53 percent instead of 35 percent.
The plat shows a central road with the homesites facing it. Pairs of homes would be attached — hence the need for a zero lot line — with one side yard each opposite the common boundary.
The only community amenity would be a common pool with a cabana that has restrooms.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Planning Commission is scheduled to:
• consider a site-and-development plan for the amenity center and entry features of the Vicenza subdivision, a Neal Communities project east of Jacaranda Boulevard between Laurel and Border roads.
• get an update on the drafting of the city’s land development regulations.
