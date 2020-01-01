Earlier this year, scores of locals voted for Emanne Beasha on “America’s Got Talent.” Last month, the 11-year-old North Port opera singer released two Christmas songs.
Her fans recently bought them via iTunes, Amazon and other outlets.
In 2020, AGT lovers may see yet another local resident on the show — one who has already recorded and released her first mainstream song.
In October, on her 20th birthday, the 2017 Lemon Bay High School graduate’s song “LA” dropped on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Google Music and social media.
“At 14, Sav wrote her first song called ‘Whole Again,’ which was about her coming out,” said her mother, Renee Galloway. “It was extraordinary. She was so young and knew about sexuality at that age. I understood. My brother is gay.”
Now, Galloway, whose stage name is Sav, is working on another shot at a national television singing appearance.
“Savanna tried out for AGT in 2015 when she was 15 years old but did not make it to next round,” said Renee, who is also her manager and the co-owner of the family business, Galloway Roofing, in Englewood.
Sav also tried out for “The Voice” singing show in 2015.
“She was called back for a second audition at ‘The Voice’ and they flew her to a private recording studio in Philadelphia where Beyoncé, Will Smith and other top artists record,” Galloway said. “She did not make the next round, which would have been filmed.”
Recently, Sav submitted a DVD audition to “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles.
“A senior casting producer was interested and asked if she would be willing to drive to their open auditions at the Miami Beach Conversation Center on Dec. 17,” said Galloway, who accompanied Sav to the audition. “Savanna was given what’s called an FOL (Front of Line pass) which shaved 10 hours of wait time. Security and the AGT staff were incredible.”
For a minute-and-a-half, Sav performed the “best part” of the song “Wish You Were Gay” by Grammy-nominated recording artist Billie Ellish in front of producers.
Sav, who began playing the guitar at 8, will find out in the spring if she moves on to the next round and sing in front of the judges.
“It was a lot different the second time around at AGT,” she said. “I was only 15 when I auditioned first, and I was so incredibly nervous.
“But for the second audition I was a lot more comfortable. I was able to meet new people and make friends. The whole process was a lot less stressful for me the second time around.”
“America’s Got Talent” ended its 14th season in September with 10 million viewers. Local fans watched until the end, as Beasha was in the final three. Viewing parties were held at the new Braves stadium, the Olde World Restaurant and Beef O’Brady’s in North Port.
Season 15 changes include the departure of judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. However, TMZ recently reported “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara is in talks with NBC to be a new judge. Simon Cowell, the show’s creator and executive producer, and comedian and actor Howie Mandel are returning.
Sav says she’s ready to travel to meet the judges if she makes it through the next round. While she waits, she’ll continue to write new songs.
“I’ve been working on a lot of new material, in addition to previously written songs that I want to eventually tie into my first album,” she said. “These songs really delve into my life, my own struggles and who I am as a person.”
