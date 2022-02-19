VENICE — A new Wendy’s was approved to be in the Mirasol Town Center area off of Laurel Road during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting.
However, Commission members had questions, and the restaurant was not approved right away.
Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder had concerns about the traffic and access to the Wendy’s site, which will be located at 201 Serano Way near the intersection of Knights Trail Road and Laurel Road.
“It’s not as easy it might seem on this,” Snyder said about the traffic and access points.
The site would only be accessible through roads in the town center, which are accessed through Marisol Boulevard off of Laurel Road. In the plan, there would be no direct access to the Wendy’s from Laurel Road.
“I can tell you as the traffic volume increases out there, that left, as is with every left out there, is becoming a lot more difficult to do,” Snyder said about the left out of the town center on Marisol Boulevard onto Laurel Road.
Another issue brought up was the overall look of the Wendy’s and if it coincided with the Northern Italian style of Venice.
“These nationwide chains are difficult to deal with,” Sanders said while siting the process of architecture style that went into the McDonald’s located on Laurel Road.
The Wendy’s plans, which were already approved by Wendy’s corporation, showed it would have 21 parking spots, a drive-thru and an outdoor seating area along with certain materials for the building itself.
However, Commission member Jerry Jasper did not like the look of the building and said he would vote against it unless there were changes in the architecture.
“I personally feel this one has crossed the line,” Jasper said about the Wendy’s not being the Northern Italian style desired.
Despite the concerns brought up, the site was approved.
