The California-based Anspar Foundation has gifted a $25,000 unrestricted grant to the Library Foundation for Sarasota County to support emerging needs of local public libraries.
Anspar President Michael Lewis, a Sarasota native and a 1990 graduate of Pine View School, was inspired to give back to the community he once called home.
“Growing up in Sarasota, I always considered going to the library to be a treat, so I know how important and valued libraries are to the community,” Lewis said. “I’m pleased the Anspar Foundation can play a role in helping to secure their future.”
Non-designated charitable giving plays an important role in ensuring the Library Foundation has the flexibility to act on emergent library needs and opportunities.
“We’re grateful for this incredibly generous gift from the Anspar Foundation,” said Alisa Mitchell, executive director of the Library Foundation for Sarasota County. “The past two years have demonstrated how critical unrestricted gifts like this are in helping us respond quickly to unexpected needs within the library system, whether it’s for increased digital collections or improved technology.”
Since its founding in 2011, the nonprofit Library Foundation for Sarasota County has raised more than $8 million in private funds for the benefit of Sarasota County public libraries.
To learn more about the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and how you can support its mission, visit SarasotaLibraryFoundation.org or call 941-404-3139.
