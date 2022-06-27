VENICE — Bags containing anti-Semitic messages were found at Venice houses over the weekend in an apparent string of flyers left at houses around the region recently.
"It's disheartening to see there is an up-swelling of this kind of thing in this area," said Jackie Mineo, a Venice resident who learned of the flyers over the weekend.
The Venice Police Department knows of more than 150 houses on the island of Venice where anti-Semitic flyers were dropped off.
Capt. Eric Hill said similar flyers had been found throughout the region, including Sarasota, Siesta Key, Casey Key and Osprey.
"I knew exactly what kind of nonsense it was," said Bob Hoffmeyer, who found a plastic bag in his driveway early Saturday.
The bag left at his house contained corn to weigh it down along with printed out pictures of Walt Disney Co. executives with the word Jewish next to their names and a Star of David digitally altered onto their heads.
The title of the message was "Every single aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish."
Hoffmeyer said there were several messages left at other houses down his street and one of his neighbors notified the Venice Police.
Another message sent out commented that "the COVID agenda is Jewish." Similar to the other message, it listed CDC staff, COVID advisers, and both Pfizer and Moderna executives with the word Jewish next to the names.
"They must've had a lot of time on their hands to put those things together," Hoffmeyer said. "Obviously, they are some very spiteful people."
To his knowledge, nothing like this had happened before in Venice, but he said he heard about something similar occurring in Sarasota recently.
“We can confirm that a trend of anti-Semitic flyers distribution found its way to the island of Venice, overnight Friday into Saturday," Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe said.
Thorpe said the flyers were dropped in driveways with similar messages of those found around the area. The department is in touch with law enforcement partners and "concerned" members of the community.
"We want to assure the Jewish community in and around Venice that we stand with them and condemn the viewpoints expressed in these flyers," Hill said.
Hill said whoever is passing the messages out are distributing them randomly and avoid language that would "constitute a threat by Florida law."
Apart from the flyers discovered, Mineo said she found Proud Boy stickers and anti Black Lives Matter stickers placed on signs near the St. Marks Episcopal Church over the past few weeks.
The stickers included messages "derogatory toward the Black Lives Matter movement," and were "very demeaning," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.