The Venice Rookery

The Venice Rookery is maintained by the Venice Audubon.

 GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY SCOTT LAWSON

VENICE — Despite concerns about impacts to the Venice Rookery and opening up the area to additional traffic, Sarasota County commissioners approved a comprehensive plan amendment to allow a new apartment complex on Jacaranda Boulevard.

CEM Development Construction Services LLC, of Lakeland, is planning a five-story, 208-unit complex with 5,000 square feet of commercial space at 2651 Jacaranda Blvd. It will have an 8,000-square-foot amenity center with a fitness center and a pool on the 8.3-acre property.


   
