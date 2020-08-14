SOUTH VENICE — The Housing Trust Group, based in Coconut Grove, is moving forward with rezone plans to build an apartment complex at the southeast corner of Englewood Road and Jacaranda Boulevard.
Preliminary plans at what is being called the Venetian Apartments of Sarasota call for 96 units, including 24 half-units under 750 square feet, 48 two-bedroom rentals, and 24 three-bedroom units.
The property is currently zoned OPI, office, professional, institutional. Through The Housing Trust Group, unnamed developers are seeking a RMF-3 zoning designation (residential multi-family) for the property.
A concept plan submitted to Sarasota County, which is not binding, shows three, three-story buildings on what is now a vacant lot, along with parking, a club house, pool and large stormwater drainage on six acres.
A virtual online neighborhood meeting was held in June, and about 20 people attended. Few objections were heard, according to the Trust Group.
The land use petitions move next to the Sarasota County Planning Commission for its consideration. It has yet to be scheduled for a meeting.
