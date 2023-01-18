VENICE — The Sarasota County County Commission voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve a high-density apartment project near the Rookery in South Venice despite concerns that it could have a negative impact on the area.

Members of the Venice Area Audubon Society said they were worried about the bird sanctuary they oversee, while residents of the nearby Venetian community said more people living around them will add to traffic congestion.


