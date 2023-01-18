VENICE — The Sarasota County County Commission voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve a high-density apartment project near the Rookery in South Venice despite concerns that it could have a negative impact on the area.
Members of the Venice Area Audubon Society said they were worried about the bird sanctuary they oversee, while residents of the nearby Venetian community said more people living around them will add to traffic congestion.
Vice Chair Nancy Detert voted "no," but not because of the Rookery or traffic. She wasn't happy with the affordable housing component of the project.
CEM Development Construction Services LLC, of Lakeland, is planning a five-story, 208-unit complex with 5,000 square feet of commercial space and and an 8,000-square-foot amenity center with a fitness center and a pool on the property at 2651 Jacaranda Blvd., east of the Rookery across Annex Road.
The land was already zoned for multi-family use, but at 8.33 acres could only have a total of 108 units at the maximum density of 13 dwelling units per acre.
The company was asking the Commission to apply a future land-use policy providing for a higher density of 25 dwelling units per acre that also requires an affordable housing component — at least 15% of any extra units must be designated as housing for a household with an income of 80% or less of the area median income.
The VAAS members who spoke acknowledged that they couldn't stop development of the parcel, so they asked that the extra density not be approved, or that the developer at least be required to take steps to minimize the impact on the Rookery.
That would include substantial buffering with native plants, a bigger setback and avoiding construction during peak nesting season, VAAS President Kristin Hoffschmidt said.
The little island in the rookery pond averages 100 nests a year, she said, and 161 species of birds have been identified there.
Representing the developer, Bo Medred, of Genesis Planning, said that the closest part of the apartment building would be 465 feet away from the edge of the Rookery.
He also said that a county fleet facility to the south that's open 24 hours a day is closer, yet the inhabitants of the Rookery seem to be flourishing.
"Those birds are resourceful," he said.
Still, he said his client will be protecting the wetland at the south end of its property, planting buffering and shielding outdoor lights.
The commissioners didn't see a threat to the Rookery.
Chair Ron Cutsinger, whose district includes it, said that neither the existing county facility nor the construction of the new South County Courthouse had an impact on the Rookery.
"The birds have certainly acclimated to that area," he said.
Commissioner Mike Moran expressed confidence CEM would look out for the sanctuary because it will be an asset to the development, too.
Commissioner Joe Neunder urged the company to stay in contact with Audubon Society, and Medred said his client is open to that.
It wasn't agreeable, however, to stipulations county staff wanted to put on its project: that units designated as affordable remain that way for at least 20 years and that any half-units it builds — up to 750 square feet — count as a half-unit for affordability.
That would effectively double the minimum required, attorney Bill Merrill said. And the only precedent in the county for the duration of a designation of affordability is the Siesta Promenade, where it was set at five years, he said.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project without those conditions, and county commissioners agreed, except for Detert.
She was skeptical that any affordable units would truly be affordable.
"We came up with this to protect our workforce," she said, noting that she had recently read about someone in New York City living in a 72-square-foot unit for $1,300 a month.
"If you want to let the free market go nuts, that's what you're going to get," she said after Moran had remarked that he didn't want the government dictating for even 20 minutes that a property must be affordable.
Numerous projects have come before the Commission with an affordable housing component, she said, "so where is all this affordable housing?"
"I'm just going to remain a 'no' until I start to see some progress."
