Rookery

The area outlined in yellow is the intended site of a 208-unit apartment complex west of Jacaranda Boulevard just south of Tamiami Trail. The Venice Area Audubon Rookery, a county park, is the lake area at left toward the bottom of the image. A tire store and a pharmacy are north of the site, while the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building is to the west, an adult-living facility is to the south and the Venice Walmart is to the east, across Jacaranda Boulevard. 

VENICE — The Venice Area Audubon Society is sounding a warning about a proposed multi-family development near the Rookery in South Venice.

A notice posted onsite advises the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners will consider several land-use changes Wednesday regarding the property at 2651 Jacaranda Blvd., east of the Rookery across Annex Road.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments