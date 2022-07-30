Applebee's hosts 'Flapjack Fundraiser,' Aug. 6 STAFF REPORT Jul 30, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The morning of Aug. 6, enjoy pancakes at Applebee's in Venice and help stuff the bus for the All Faith's backpack program. Tickets are $10 per person. PHOTO PROVIDED BY APPLEBEE'S Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE -- Starting next week, Aug. 6, the local Doherty-owned Applebee’s in Venice will be hosting a major back-to-school supply drive to help support kids in the area.Look for the school bus outside that the restaurant hopes to "stuff" with donations.All proceeds from the restaurant and supplies will be donated to a local organization. Show up at the restaurant that morning for flapjacks. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the All Faiths Food Bank's Backpack Program. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Dead tortoises found near FPL work site 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Cops: PGT worker punches coworker Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Dead tortoises found near FPL work site 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Cops: PGT worker punches coworker Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
