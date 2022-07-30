Stuff the bus at Applebee's the morning of Aug. 6

The morning of Aug. 6, enjoy pancakes at Applebee's in Venice and help stuff the bus for the All Faith's backpack program. Tickets are $10 per person.

VENICE -- Starting next week, Aug. 6, the local Doherty-owned Applebee’s in Venice will be hosting a major back-to-school supply drive to help support kids in the area.

Look for the school bus outside that the restaurant hopes to "stuff" with donations.

