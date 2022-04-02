VENICE — When boating, outdated charts and systems could cause unwanted problems. Thanks to smartphone applications that are constantly being updated, navigating on the water has become easier.
“When you use these phone- and tablet-based apps … it’s updating all of the time,” said Sea Tow Venice owner Craig Marcum.
He said boating navigation apps have become very popular, and he has been using some of the apps for six to eight years.
“Being up-to-date on charts is critical,” Marcum said.
He mentioned many boats have navigation systems on them, but if they aren’t connected to the internet or constantly updated for new information, boaters could “easily run aground” or face other avoidable mishaps.
One of the more “up-to-date” apps boaters in the area can use is KnowWake, a free navigation app founded by Dan Karsko in Fort Lauderdale.
With over 220,000 users, the app utilizes crowdsourcing to help boaters navigate and find landmarks along the water.
“It’s just like Waze for the water,” said KnowWake Public Relations Director Mack Abbott.
Using similar technology to Waze and Google Maps street view, the app shows a “real-time” view of the water.
KnowWake uses augmented reality to show boaters what is coming up along the waterway within the app.
While looking at an actual view of what a boater would see in-person, it adds extra features to easily point out landmarks like fuel pumps, boat ramps and hazards in the water.
“You can see in real time in front of you if there is a snorkel spot,” Abbott said, as just one of the examples of what boaters can see.
Since it is a crowdsourcing application, users can indicate if there is an accident on the water, if there are police boats around, or an obstruction in the water so other boaters or vessels will know what lies ahead.
In addition to showing boating landmarks in the area, KnowWake also provides tools to find friends, create groups and share locations with others.
“It’s also something you can use to plan your day, even if you’re at home,” Abbott said while adding users can share boating plans with friends through the app.
The app also contains safety features such as a safety checklist before boating, a float plan to share with people, an anchor alarm and color-coated lines showing speeds and wake zones.
“There are a lot of shallow spots everywhere and it (navigation apps) will show you where not to go,” said Oleg Boyarkin with Southwest Florida Boat Rental.
Boyarkin said some markers in the water aren’t noticeable, so the company will recommend renters download a navigation app to safely get around the area.
“They are highly recommended even for experienced boaters,” he said while adding the apps are helpful with advanced navigation.
Since KnowWake has an offline service, boaters can use it while out in the Gulf. Even though internet service might be lost, the app saves everything from the last time it was connected.
While catered to boaters, Abbott said the app is useful for anyone on the water including surfers and people on kayaks.
“It helps anyone navigate the waterways,” she said and added it was about being safe on the water, while still having fun.
