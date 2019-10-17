VENICE - The Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives and Research Center in Venice opened its doors to the public Thursday.
A ribbon cutting ceremony with live music marked the event, with Cousins Laning - who was 6 when her family moved to Venice in 1927 - a year after Venice was incorporated, the guest of honor.
Laning's mother worked at the Triangle Inn tea house, the current site of the city museum. Her father was the second mayor of Venice.
"My vision was to save the history of my town," Cousins Laning told a crowd of 50 well-wishers and dignitaries.
Harry Klinkhamer, director of Historic Resources, thanked both Laning for holding onto that vision, along with resident Tommye Whittaker for instigating the idea that eventually led to Laning's involvement.
City Manager Ed Lavallee and Mayor John Holic applauded Laning for her numerous contributions to the city over the years.
The new center, a repurposed house gifted by Laning, will hold 20,000 historic items, including bound issues and original photographs from the Venice Gondolier Sun dating back decades.
The center is at 224 Milan Ave. W., on the edge of the city's Cultural Campus near the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
