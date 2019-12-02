VENICE — The election of a new mayor who won with 40% of the vote in a three-way race is raising new questions about the future of Venice elections.
Technically, it’s deemed a nonpartisan race because city rules dictate no political party affiliation appear on ballots.
In the past, political parties have generally kept involvement at arms length. But party politics is increasingly playing a role.
The statewide Florida Democratic Party singled out Ron Feinsod’s election as new Venice mayor as a key victory across the state.
In an email blast to party faithful recently, the Florida Democratic Party summarized the win.
“One of the top flips of the night was by Ron Feinsod, winning the mayoral race in Venice, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 9,500 to 5,500,” it wrote.
“This win is a testament to the work of our local Sarasota Democratic Party in partnership with the Florida Democratic Party’s Municipal Victory Program,” FDP Chairperson Terrie Rizzo said. “We know that when we recruit quality candidates and invest in their campaigns we win at every level.”
The party gave credit for the win to its Municipal Victory Program, launched in 2018 and expanded in 2019.
The program provides regional training, campaign blue-prints, and more “investments” in municipal races than ever before.
“We are excited to continue to grow on the successes we had (election) night, and work to elect more Democrats at the municipal level in 2020 and beyond,” said MVP Director Lisa Peth, with the Florida Democratic Party.
The email blast didn’t mention how close the race was — 92 votes separated Feinsod from runner up Bob Daniels — or that conservative-leaning candidates won the other two local council races.
Jack Brill, acting chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County, said in light of the increased Democratic Party involvement, his party will also be taking a closer look at how it endorses candidates.
“They started the endorsements first. They’ve been doing it six or eight years now. And their endorsement of a Republican (Debbie Sanacore) for one of the council seats makes it even goofier,” Brill said.
Brill said nothing nonpartisan exists in the new political arena.
“We’re looking at every race in Sarasota County,” Brill said.
Brill said they were going to “honor” the nonpartisan races but said — since Democrats are making endorsements, the GOP will be more involved.
“We had a record turnout,” he said. “We had 60% turnout. They (Democrats) had 40%. (Joe) Neunder won (another Venice council seat) by over 1,000 votes. Clearly, if (Bob) Daniels hadn’t had another Republican to run against in that three way race, he would have won.”
Venice blogger Frankie Abbruzzino was considered as a second Republican in the field.
Brill said he will address the issue of how the Republic Executive Committee decides its endorsements after the election. Right now, if two Republicans run for the same seat, no endorsement is made at all.
He said he was also happy to see non-party affiliated votes swing Republican in this election.
“This is not a trend; not a wave. They were lucky we had two candidates in the Venice mayor’s race,” Brill said.
